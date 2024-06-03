Islamic-Christian Organization Warns of Israeli Zionist Escalation on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Al-Quds, MINA – Islamic-Christian Organization for supporting Al-Quds and the Holy sites warned the danger of Israeli Zionist escalation against Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem.

The organization revealed on Sunday, the Jewish Temple group launched a campaign to carry out a mass invasion to the Complex of Al-Aqsa Mosque next Wednesday, bringing Israeli flags.

The action coincides with a provocative “flags march” which will pass to the Jerusalem Old City to Buraq Wall.

Israel’s Knesset parliament for the first time held a discussion session on Israel’s return to the Temple Mount at the invitation of extremist Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, Sunday, in support of the flag march.

The organization, whose management consists of Muslims and Christians, revealed how Jewish extremist settlers plan to implement Biblical rituals in the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex.

“We view very seriously the unprecedented escalation against the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the attempts to impose new facts that undermine the existing religious and legal situation in Jerusalem,” the organization’s statement said.

The organization called on masses from the Islamic and Christian communities to mobilize to march to the Al-Aqsa Mosque to counter any attempts by Jewish settlers to storm it and hold Biblical rituals inside. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)