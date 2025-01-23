SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Over 100 Illegal Jewish Settlers Desecrate Aqsa Mosque

Fanatic Jewish settlers stormed Al-Aqsa mosque compound on September 26, 2022 [Jerusalem Islamic Waqf/Anadolu Agency]

Jerusalem, MINA – Dozens of extremist Jewish settlers desecrated the Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem on Wednesday morning, Palinfo reported.

According to local sources, 102 settlers entered the Mosque in groups through the Maghariba Gate and explored its courtyards under heavy police protection.

A number of settlers escorted by police officers also gathered in the eastern area of ​​the Mosque and began Talmudic prayers.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation police imposed restrictions on movement and entry for Muslim worshippers at the entrances and gates of the Aqsa Mosque.

The Aqsa Mosque is subjected to daily desecration by Jewish settlers and police forces in the morning and evening except on Fridays and Saturdays.

In a related context, Jerusalem figures and activists have urged Palestinians to march en masse to the Aqsa Mosque and intensify their presence in its courtyards to protect it from settler desecration. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

