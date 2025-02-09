Hundreds of Jewish Settlers Desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Hundreds of Jewish settlers escorted by police forces desecrated the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem on Sunday morning, Palinfo reported.

155 settlers, including extremist rabbi Yehuda Glick, entered the Mosque in different groups through the Maghariba Gate and explored its courtyards, according to the Islamic Endowments Administration in the holy city.

During their tour of the Islamic holy site, the settlers received lectures from rabbis about the alleged temple mount and a number of them provocatively performed Talmudic prayers.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation police imposed restrictions on movement and entry for Muslim worshippers at the entrances and gates of the Aqsa Mosque. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)