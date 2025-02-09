SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hundreds of Jewish Settlers Desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

Israeli police accompany a group of Jewish visitors past the Dome of the Rock mosque at the al-Aqsa mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem on May 5, 2022. Clashes erupted between Israelis and Palestinians at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, after a 10-day cooling of tensions at the holy site, Israeli police said. The Israeli police said they had repelled "dozens of rioters" who had been "throwing stones and other objects" at the security forces. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)

Jerusalem, MINA – Hundreds of Jewish settlers escorted by police forces desecrated the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem on Sunday morning, Palinfo reported.

155 settlers, including extremist rabbi Yehuda Glick, entered the Mosque in different groups through the Maghariba Gate and explored its courtyards, according to the Islamic Endowments Administration in the holy city.

During their tour of the Islamic holy site, the settlers received lectures from rabbis about the alleged temple mount and a number of them provocatively performed Talmudic prayers.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation police imposed restrictions on movement and entry for Muslim worshippers at the entrances and gates of the Aqsa Mosque. []

Also Read: Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Pregnant Woman in Tulkarem

