SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Dozens of Illegal Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

4 Views

Jerusalem, MINA – Groups of extremist Jewish settlers desecrated Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem on Sunday morning, Palinfo reported.

According to local sources, dozens of settlers entered the Mosque in groups through the Maghariba Gate and roamed its courtyards under heavy police protection.

A number of settlers escorted by police officers also gathered in the eastern area of ​​the Mosque and began performing Talmudic prayers.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation police imposed restrictions on movement and entry for Muslim worshippers at the entrances and gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Also Read: Violation of Ceasefire, Israel Kills Security Officers Protecting Humanitarian Aid in Gaza

Al-Aqsa Mosque is subjected to daily desecration by Jewish settlers and police forces in the morning and evening except on Fridays and Saturdays. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: 10 Palestinian Prisoners Freed in a Prisoner Exchange Deal

Tagal-Aqsa mosque storm Al-Aqsa

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Dozens of Illegal Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • 6 hours ago
Palestine

Hundreds of Jewish Settlers Desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • Sunday, 9 February 2025 - 21:11 WIB
Palestine

40,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • Friday, 31 January 2025 - 20:47 WIB
Palestine

Over 100 Illegal Jewish Settlers Desecrate Aqsa Mosque

  • Thursday, 23 January 2025 - 11:38 WIB
Palestine

Dozens of Illegal Jewish Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque

  • Sunday, 12 January 2025 - 22:17 WIB
Palestine

50 Thousand Worshippers Attend Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • Saturday, 11 January 2025 - 11:02 WIB
Load More
The MER-C EMT team carries out operations to assist genocide victims at Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Indonesia

MER-C Expects Support from the Indonesian Government for the Sustainability of Medical Services in Gaza

  • Thursday, 6 February 2025 - 16:44 WIB
Palestine

MER-C Delivers Commitment to Reactivate Indonesia Hospital

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 16:36 WIB
Europe

US Sanction against ICC Threatens Court’s Independence: EU

  • Saturday, 8 February 2025 - 07:13 WIB
Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Start Withdrawing from Netzarim Corridor in Gaza

  • Sunday, 9 February 2025 - 15:16 WIB
Hamas Releases more Eight Israeli Captives in Gaza, Including Thai Nationals (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Al-Qassam Brigades Announce Names of Israeli Captives to be Released on Saturday

  • Friday, 14 February 2025 - 21:09 WIB
Indonesia

Floods Hit South Sulawesi, 66 Villages in 14 Subdistricts Affected

  • Saturday, 15 February 2025 - 15:06 WIB
Palestine

Enter 14th Day, Israeli Troops Destroy more Homes in West Bank Offensive

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 23:34 WIB
Indonesia

Trump’s Plan to Expel Gaza Residents, ARI-BP: A Major Crime

  • Saturday, 15 February 2025 - 15:09 WIB
Israel Releases Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

10 Palestinian Prisoners Freed in a Prisoner Exchange Deal

  • Saturday, 15 February 2025 - 20:21 WIB
Palestine

Spain Vows Justice for Israel’s Crimes at ICJ and ICC

  • Thursday, 6 February 2025 - 09:18 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us