Dozens of Illegal Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Groups of extremist Jewish settlers desecrated Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem on Sunday morning, Palinfo reported.

According to local sources, dozens of settlers entered the Mosque in groups through the Maghariba Gate and roamed its courtyards under heavy police protection.

A number of settlers escorted by police officers also gathered in the eastern area of ​​the Mosque and began performing Talmudic prayers.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation police imposed restrictions on movement and entry for Muslim worshippers at the entrances and gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is subjected to daily desecration by Jewish settlers and police forces in the morning and evening except on Fridays and Saturdays. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

