Palestinians Block Extremist Jewish Invasions

Nablus, MINA – Palestinians, on February 12 blocked efforts by Extremist Jewish Settlers to conduct invasion of Ottoman Turkish Historic Sites in Al-Lubban Ash-Sharqiya Village, the Nablus City South, West Bank

The Palestine News Agency Wafa reported the number Ekstremist Jewish Settlers had gathered around the Khan Al-Laban area, which is famous for its springs, in the village.

Israeli Army Forces giving shelter to the settlers and try to prevent Palestinian villagers from praying Friday there.

Israeli army shoot on villagers who resisted attempts to storm the site, causing dozens of people to suffocate and faint because inhaling tear gas.

Jewish Settlers from the nearby colonial settlement in Ma’ale Levona, which was established in 1983 on villagers land.

Khan Al-Laban, the historical village from Turkey Ottoman era and covering an area of ​​300 donums, has been frequently attacked by extremist Jewish settlers, with Israeli military protection, to seize the village as it is located in the area where the colonial settlements Alie and Ma’ale Levona are connected.

Israeli settlers violence to Palestinian and their property is routine action in West Bank and rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

Setters violence including property firing and mosque, throwing stones, uprooting of crops and olive trees, as well as attacks on vulnerable homes.

More than 700.000 Israeli Settlers living in colonial settlement in the West Bank and East Jerusalem had been violation of International law. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)