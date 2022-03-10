Palestinian Residents in Jabal Al-Mukabbir Unite Against Israeli Demolition Plans

Jerusalem, MINA – All residents in the Jabal Al-Mukabbir neighborhood, south Jerusalem, continued their resistance against the demolition plan carried out by the Israeli occupation authorities.

The occupation threatened to demolish 70 houses for the city project. It was reported by al-Resalah on Wednesday.

In recent months, there has been an increase in Jabal Al-Mukabbir, one of the villages in Jerusalem, which surrounds the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The mayor of the Israeli occupation of Jerusalem, Moshe Lion, refused to listen to the residents’ demands.

Residents in the neighborhood staged their second demonstration in less than a week, holding up the slogan “We will not destroy our house with our own hands.”

In 1996, the authorities approved the construction of this residential road.

The occupation of land in the areas of Al-Azariya, Al-Sawahrah, Abu Dis and Al-Tur, with the aim of connecting the Jewish settlements south of Jerusalem with the settlement of Ma’ale Adumim. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)