Palestinian Presidency: Israeli Intentions on Land Registration a Challenge to ICC

Ramallah, MINA -The Palestinian presidency warned today of the danger of Israeli expansionist intentions to enable settlers to register Palestinian lands in occupied West Bank areas classified as “C” in the land registry of the Israeli Ministry of Justice, stressing that this intention sought by Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett is a challenge of the International Criminal Court, which last week decided to open a war crime investigation of Israeli settlement activities.

According to WAFA, the presidency expressed in a statement its absolute rejection and condemnation of such intentions, considering that this constitutes an attempt to annex large parts of Palestinian lands, which is in violation of Security Council Resolution 2334 of 2016 that considers all settlements in all the Palestinian lands illegal.

It said Israel, with this plan, wants to take advantage of the American administration’s hostility to the aspirations and hopes of the Palestinian people to prevent the establishment of the independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“This is a new opportunity for all countries of the world to reject and condemn once again everything that violates international law, particularly settlements, and the policy of annexation that is being talked about, whether by Israel or through the rejected deal of the century, which the Palestinian people will not allow it to pass,” said the statement.

It also considered the Israeli plan a challenge to the decision of the International Criminal Court on opening an investigation into Israeli war crimes in Palestine and a violation of all signed agreements.

The presidency reiterated its refusal to make the Palestinian land a material for Israeli elections campaign.(T/R04/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)