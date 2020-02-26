Palestinian PM Calls on Europe to Get International Companies to End Work in Israeli Settlements

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh today called on the European Union member states to oblige international companies operating in the illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories to end their work there in light of the report released by the Human Rights Council of the database of companies working in the settlements,WAFA reported.

He also called on them to not deal with universities operating in the settlements and not recognize their certificates, and move from only labelling settlement products to actual boycott of these products.

This came during Shtayyeh’s meeting at his office in Ramallah with a European Parliament delegation headed by member of the European Parliament from the United Left bloc and Chairman of the Committee for Relations with Palestine Manu Pineda and in the presence of the European Union Representative to Palestine, Sven Kuehn von Burgsdorff, where he discussed with them the latest political developments.

The Prime Minister said the European Union must break the status quo and recognize the Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital as demanded by its parliaments who voted in favor of recognition of Palestine.

He said Palestine welcomes any serious initiative to resolve the conflict with Israel and find a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, while he lambasted the American so-called deal of the century as disasters because it nullifies the two-state solution and is not consistent with international law and United Nations resolutions.

The US President Donald Trump’s deal does not have a European, Arab or Palestinian partner, he said. “It is finished for us.”

Shtayyeh pointed out to the necessity of holding an international multilateral peace conference and not to be content with American sponsorship of the peace process. There should be other parties involved, such as the International Quartet, he told his guests.

He reminded the delegation that the apartheid regime in South Africa has collapse when the world stood against it, suggesting to have a similar international alliance to end the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian land.(T/R3/RE1)

