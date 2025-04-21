Palestinian Pastor Warns of Christian Extinction Amid Ongoing Israeli Assaults

Gaza, MINA – A Palestinian pastor has raised a stark warning about the future of Christianity in the occupied Palestinian territories, stating that believers in Gaza and the West Bank face possible extinction under relentless Israeli military aggression and apartheid policies, Anadolu Agency reported.

“For the second year in a row, we celebrate Easter in the shadow of genocide against the people of Gaza,” said Rev. Munther Isaac, pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bethlehem and Beit Sahour, in an interview with Anadolu.

He emphasized that the region remains gripped by sorrow, deprivation, and violence, comparing current atrocities to the suffering of Christ. “The same violence that killed Christ still exists in our land today.”

Christians in Gaza marked Easter under siege conditions, gathering at the historic Saint Porphyrius Church, which was bombed by Israeli forces in October 2023, killing 18 displaced civilians. In the West Bank and East Jerusalem, Easter services were subdued due to Israeli-imposed restrictions that barred Christians from entering Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

Also Read: Israeli Army Continues Deadly Attacks on Gaza, Civilians Killed and Displaced

Rev. Isaac criticized the severe limitations on movement, stating that Christians are effectively isolated from Jerusalem. “Jerusalem and Bethlehem are twin cities that cannot be separated,” he said, lamenting the need for permits and the sense of fear among the community.

He accused Israel of deliberately trying to diminish Christian presence in Jerusalem and other holy sites through systematic harassment and limitations. “All this creates a sense of pain and sorrow,” he added.

The pastor also voiced alarm over rising Christian emigration, calling it a “real exodus” worsened by genocide, economic hardship, and increasing harassment. “This all affects the Christian presence because our numbers are already small.”

He warned that unless the Israeli occupation and apartheid policies end, the youth in the region have no future. In Gaza, he said, the Christian community has been devastated, with homes either destroyed or damaged and a total population of only around 1,000 Christians remaining.

Also Read: Al-Qassam Brigades Claim Responsibility for Complex Ambush on Israeli Forces in Beit Hanoun

Rev. Isaac further criticized Israel’s targeting of churches, mosques, and hospitals, calling it part of a strategy to displace Palestinians permanently. “This is an implementation of the ethnic cleansing plan,” he warned.

More than 51,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza since October 2023. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli leaders for war crimes, while Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Father of Captive Israeli Soldier Accuses Netanyahu of Prioritizing War Over Hostage Return