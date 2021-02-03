Palestinian Ministry of Health Begins Vaccination in West Bank

West Bank, MINA – Palestinian Ministry of Health begins vaccination of Covid-19 for medical personnel who working in ICU rooms at hospitals or health care centers for Covid-19 virus patients.

According to Palinfo on February 2, Palestinian Health Minister May Al-Keila launched the program and she received the vaccine at the Hugo Chavez Hospital in Turmus Ayya (West Bank).

Al-Keila said the vaccination begins according to plan. This is in accordance with the recommendations of the WHO. Furthermore, on Wednesday some vaccinations carried out at the Gaza Strip.

“Medical personnel in the ICU room receive vaccine with Moderna vaccine. Beforehand, Health of Ministry call herself had receive 2.000 Moderna vaccines,” Al-Keila said.

Al-Keila add the second group that will get the Covid-19 vaccine are the old age group who are aged 60 over and sufferers of acute diseases because they are also the most vulnerable to symptoms of a dangerous virus attack.

She also hinted that during the begin of the vaccine program that vaccination would be continued with the Sputnik vaccine from Russia.

Palestine will receive 5000 vaccines in the next day several, in addition 37,000 vaccines launched by the WHO, as well as the International Coalition to ensure that the world countries get the Covid-19 vaccine.

The government has bought the Astra Zeneca vaccine and will be arrived in the next time. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)