SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Occupation Warplanes Target Al-Durrah Children’s Hospital in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

6 Views

Palestinian Resistance Denies Israeli Claims of Military Presence in Northern Gaza Hospital (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestinian Resistance Denies Israeli Claims of Military Presence in Northern Gaza Hospital (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – At dawn on Wednesday, Israeli occupation warplanes bombed the solar panels on the upper building of Al-Durrah Children’s Hospital, located east of Gaza City, Palestine Information Center reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health strongly condemned the attack, emphasizing the severe damage inflicted on the hospital’s intensive care unit and its alternative power system.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health accused the Israeli occupation of persistently endangering the lives of Gaza’s children.

“The occupation has not only prevented medicine and food from reaching Gaza’s children, but also continues to deprive them of life,” the statement read.

Also Read: Abbas Urges Hamas to Surrender Gaza Control Amid Leadership Transition

The Ministry renewed its urgent appeal to international authorities to protect medical institutions and to criminalize Israeli actions against them.

Since the beginning of the war in October 2023, Israeli forces have repeatedly targeted hospitals and press centers with direct strikes, drawing widespread condemnation from humanitarian organizations. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Captive Says “Only a Deal Will Bring Us Home”

TagAl-Durrah Children’s Hospital children in conflict Gaza Gaza health crisis hospital bombing humanitarian crisis ICU damage international protection Israeli airstrike Israeli occupation forces medical facilities under attack October 2023 war Palestinian Ministry of Health power system destruction war crimes

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Abbas Urges Hamas to Surrender Gaza Control Amid Leadership Transition

  • 4 hours ago
Palestinian Resistance Denies Israeli Claims of Military Presence in Northern Gaza Hospital (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Warplanes Target Al-Durrah Children’s Hospital in Gaza

  • 4 hours ago
Israeli Captive (photo: PIC)
none

Israeli Captive Says “Only a Deal Will Bring Us Home”

  • 9 hours ago
America

Yale Students Protest Minister Ben-Gvir Visit Amid Israeli Aggression on Gaza

  • 10 hours ago
Fires Break out in Tel Aviv Area after Rockets Launched from Lebanon (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
International

Yemeni Armed Forces Strike Israeli and US Targets Amid Gaza Crisis

  • 10 hours ago
Israeli Cabinet (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Leadership Divided Over Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Amid Mounting Pressure

  • 19 hours ago
Load More
Muslim Community in India Protests New Waqf Amendment Law (photo: India Today)
Asia

India’s Protests Against Waqf Law Changes, Over 100 People Arrested

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:20 WIB
Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv to Demand Agreement with Palestinian to Release Captives (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 120,000 Israelis Sign Petitions to End Gaza War

  • Thursday, 17 April 2025 - 22:30 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

At Least 49 Palestinians Martyred by Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza, Including Entire Families

  • Saturday, 19 April 2025 - 10:55 WIB
America

Protesters Chain Themselves to Columbia University Gates Demanding Release of Palestinian Students

  • Tuesday, 22 April 2025 - 17:37 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Blockade of Polio Vaccines Puts Over 600,000 Children in Gaza at Risk

  • Wednesday, 23 April 2025 - 13:36 WIB
Asia

Malaysia Withdraws Indonesian Products Containing Pork DNA

  • 19 hours ago
Fires Break out in Tel Aviv Area after Rockets Launched from Lebanon (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
International

Yemeni Armed Forces Strike Israeli and US Targets Amid Gaza Crisis

  • 10 hours ago
America

Yale Students Protest Minister Ben-Gvir Visit Amid Israeli Aggression on Gaza

  • 10 hours ago
Ambulance (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Dutch FM Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Gaza Ambulance Convoy

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 14:30 WIB
90% of Rafah Destroyed by Israeli Army Since October 2023 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Rafah Municipality Condemns Israeli Minister’s Decision to Annex Gaza Area

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:34 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us