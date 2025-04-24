Israeli Occupation Warplanes Target Al-Durrah Children’s Hospital in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – At dawn on Wednesday, Israeli occupation warplanes bombed the solar panels on the upper building of Al-Durrah Children’s Hospital, located east of Gaza City, Palestine Information Center reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health strongly condemned the attack, emphasizing the severe damage inflicted on the hospital’s intensive care unit and its alternative power system.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health accused the Israeli occupation of persistently endangering the lives of Gaza’s children.

“The occupation has not only prevented medicine and food from reaching Gaza’s children, but also continues to deprive them of life,” the statement read.

The Ministry renewed its urgent appeal to international authorities to protect medical institutions and to criminalize Israeli actions against them.

Since the beginning of the war in October 2023, Israeli forces have repeatedly targeted hospitals and press centers with direct strikes, drawing widespread condemnation from humanitarian organizations. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

