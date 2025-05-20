SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 28 in Gaza as Indonesian Hospital Come Under Fire

sajadi Editor : Widi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Victims of Israeli attacks on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since dawn on Monday have killed at least 28 Palestinians, as occupation forces intensified attacks across the enclave, including direct strikes on hospitals, according to reports by Al Jazeera.

In southern Gaza, Israeli warplanes launched over 30 air raids targeting central Khan Yunis. The Nasser Medical Complex’s medicine warehouse was struck, killing six people and injuring dozens more, who were transferred to nearby hospitals.

In the north, five Palestinians were killed in an airstrike that hit displaced civilians near Al-Faluja market. Victims were taken to Kamal Adwan Hospital by ambulance crews.

Meanwhile, in Beit Lahia, Israeli forces targeted the Indonesian Hospital, firing directly and demolishing its northern wall with bulldozers. Medical staff reported that 55 individuals, including patients, doctors, and displaced civilians, are trapped inside under dire humanitarian conditions, unable to evacuate due to continued shelling.

Also Read: Power Generators of Indonesian Hospital in Gaza Targeted by Israeli Airstrikes

A video shared by Dr. Saad Jameel captured a patient being dragged out of the Indonesian Hospital through rubble and intense heat, illustrating the growing desperation inside Gaza’s collapsing healthcare system. The Palestinian Ministry of Health has confirmed that all hospitals in northern Gaza are now out of service.

Adding to the escalation, the Israeli army announced on Sunday the launch of a new ground operation in multiple areas of Gaza, further intensifying the war. This marks another chapter in a conflict that has killed 53,339 Palestinians and injured 121,034 since October 7, 2023, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

Since the breakdown of a ceasefire on March 18, over 3,200 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 9,000 wounded.

Hundreds of thousands have been forced to flee, as Israel backed by the United States continues what many describe as a genocidal campaign.

Also Read: UNRWA Mourns Over 300 Staff Killed in Gaza Amid Ongoing Israeli Assault

Over 174,000 Palestinians have either been killed or wounded, most of them women and children, while more than 11,000 remain missing. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Allows Limited Aid into Gaza After 80-Day Total Blockade

