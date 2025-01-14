Palestinian Ministry of Health Describes Situation in Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza has described the situation in the northern region of the strip as “hell,” which has been under land attacks and a siege by Israel for “100 days.”

“The situation is truly like hell,” said Munir al-Barsh on Sunday, referring to Israel’s daily attacks and the Zionist regime’s ban on sending food to medical staff trapped in hospitals in the northern region, as reported by Press TV.

He added that “hospitals in the northern Gaza area have turned into mass graves.”

Al-Barsh noted that the attacks and destruction of hospitals, infrastructure, and any signs of life in the northern region were intended to empty the area of its residents.

“Israeli occupation has deliberately destroyed the healthcare system from the very beginning,” he said, adding that “the destruction of hospitals is the greatest evidence of [Israel’s] genocide.”

According to his statement, 5,000 people have been martyred or gone missing, while 9,500 others have been injured since the beginning of the Israeli assault on northern Gaza in early October 2024. The regime’s forces have also kidnapped approximately 2,300 people, including 65 medical staff, during the ongoing attack. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)