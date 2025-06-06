Dozens Killed and Injured in Continued Israeli Strikes Across Gaza Strip

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army continued its deadly military operations across the Gaza Strip last night and throughout Friday, leading to the deaths and injuries of dozens of Palestinian civilians, Palestine Information Center reported.

Local sources reported that Israeli forces intensified home demolitions and forced displacement of families, worsening the already dire humanitarian crisis and deepening the famine that continues to grip the population.

At least 35 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks since dawn today, according to the Palestinian Information Center (PIC). The attacks occurred in multiple areas, including a deadly shooting near a US-backed aid distribution site in western Rafah, southern Gaza, where eight people were shot dead and dozens more were wounded.

In northern Gaza, an Israeli airstrike targeted the home of journalist Abdul-Rahman Khader, resulting in the deaths of three individuals. Another two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike on the al-Mawasi area in al-Qarara town, located in northern Khan Yunis.

Further casualties were reported in the Jabalia al-Balad area after Israeli forces attacked five residential homes. In southern Khan Yunis, a tent sheltering a displaced family was bombed, killing three civilians and injuring four others.

Several other civilians died from injuries sustained in recent attacks, as Israeli forces continued to strike various regions of Gaza, including homes and areas where women and children were present. []

