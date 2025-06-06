SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Dozens Killed and Injured in Continued Israeli Strikes Across Gaza Strip

sajadi Editor : Widi - 14 hours ago

14 hours ago

5 Views

Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army continued its deadly military operations across the Gaza Strip last night and throughout Friday, leading to the deaths and injuries of dozens of Palestinian civilians, Palestine Information Center reported.

Local sources reported that Israeli forces intensified home demolitions and forced displacement of families, worsening the already dire humanitarian crisis and deepening the famine that continues to grip the population.

At least 35 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks since dawn today, according to the Palestinian Information Center (PIC). The attacks occurred in multiple areas, including a deadly shooting near a US-backed aid distribution site in western Rafah, southern Gaza, where eight people were shot dead and dozens more were wounded.

In northern Gaza, an Israeli airstrike targeted the home of journalist Abdul-Rahman Khader, resulting in the deaths of three individuals. Another two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike on the al-Mawasi area in al-Qarara town, located in northern Khan Yunis.

Also Read: Palestinians Mark Eid Al-Adha Amid Rubble and Suffering of Israeli Aggression in Gaza

Further casualties were reported in the Jabalia al-Balad area after Israeli forces attacked five residential homes. In southern Khan Yunis, a tent sheltering a displaced family was bombed, killing three civilians and injuring four others.

Several other civilians died from injuries sustained in recent attacks, as Israeli forces continued to strike various regions of Gaza, including homes and areas where women and children were present. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Mounting Technical Failures Undermine Israeli Army Amid Ongoing Gaza Offensive

TagAbdul-Rahman Khader aid distribution attack civilian casualties displaced families famine in Gaza Gaza Strip home demolitions humanitarian crisis Israeli army Jabalia al-Balad Khan Yunis northern Gaza. Palestinian civilians Rafah shooting southern Gaza

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Gazans Perform Eid al-Fitr (photo: Al Jazeera)
Palestine

Palestinians Mark Eid Al-Adha Amid Rubble and Suffering of Israeli Aggression in Gaza

  • 2 minutes ago
Israeli Soldiers (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)
Palestine

Mounting Technical Failures Undermine Israeli Army Amid Ongoing Gaza Offensive

  • 6 hours ago
Israeli troops evacuate Israeli soldiers killed in the Gaza war (Photo: File/Quds)
Palestine

Palestinians Fighters Kill Five Israeli Soldiers During Clashes in Gaza

  • 6 hours ago
Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 29 Palestinians on Eid al-Adha in Gaza

  • 14 hours ago
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Dozens Killed and Injured in Continued Israeli Strikes Across Gaza Strip

  • 14 hours ago
Palestine

Tens of Thousands Pray at Al-Aqsa on Eid Despite Israeli Restrictions and War in Gaza

  • 16 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

Shocking Stats: Over 50% of Indonesia’s Poverty Concentrated in 3 Provinces

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 14:56 WIB
Asia

Monsoon Rains Devastate Rohingya Camps in Cox’s Bazar, Over 1,400 Homes Damaged

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 23:31 WIB
Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Blocks Over 3,000 Health Aid Trucks as Gaza

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 23:46 WIB
Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
International

UNRWA Chief: Israel’s Aid Distribution Plan a ‘Death Trap’ for Starving Gazans

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 23:06 WIB
International

Boston Consulting Group Withdraws From Controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 17:50 WIB
America

Slovenia Submits Draft UN Resolution Demanding Permanent Ceasefire in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 21:43 WIB
Palestine

Tens of Thousands Pray at Al-Aqsa on Eid Despite Israeli Restrictions and War in Gaza

  • 16 hours ago
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Continue Across Gaza, 40 Civilians Killed

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 08:18 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Military Expands Ground Offensive Across Gaza Amid Humanitarian Collapse

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 22:58 WIB
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

France Reaffirms Support for Palestinian Statehood, Calls for UN-Led Peace Conference

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 16:40 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us