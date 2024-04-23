Organs of Dozens of Bodies at Nasser Khan Younis Hospital Missing: Ministry of Health

Organs from dozens of bodies at Nasser Khan Younis Hospital are missing. The Ministry of Health said on Monday, April 22, 2024, they were also scalped. (Screenshot X@AlFarisEmirati)

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza reported disturbing findings, after hundreds of bodies were recovered from mass graves at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis following the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from the southern city.

Ashraf al-Qudra, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, said on Monday that the organs of dozens of bodies exhumed had been lost, and some of the bodies had even been skinned.

The discovery of the mass graves on Saturday and continuing on Sunday and Monday, came several weeks after the Israeli military withdrew from Khan Younis on April 7.

Last week, a new mass grave was also discovered at Al-Shifa Hospital following a two-week siege by Israeli forces. Several other mass graves have previously been discovered at the hospital, Gaza’s largest medical complex.

Al-Qudra confirmed that similar atrocities also occurred in other hospitals in Gaza, including Kamal Adwan, Al-Quds, and Al-Amal Hospitals, which were “attacked and destroyed” by the Israeli occupation.

Israel frequently targets civilian buildings such as hospitals in Gaza to cripple the enclave’s ability to provide life-saving services to its besieged population. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)