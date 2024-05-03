Hundreds of Students University of Indonesia Gather at Palestine Solidarity Camp

Depok, MINA – Hundreds of academics consisting of students, lecturers and professors from the University of Indonesia (UI) community gathered at the UI Rotunda Field, Depok, West Java on Friday afternoon.

Based on monitoring by the MINA News Agency, the UI crowd began to gather at around 15.30 WIB and took part in the Palestine Solidarity Camp agenda.

They shouted slogans of Palestinian solidarity such as “Free Free Palestine!”, “Al-Aqsa Al-Aqsa, liberate liberate!”, “Occupation no more!”, “UI Camp Solidarity! Justice for Palestine.”

The action entitled “UI Palestine Solidarity Camp” was marked by the installation of tents as a symbol of solidarity with the pro-Palestinian United States student action.

The action was enlivened by the reading of Palestinian solidarity poetry and the delivery of speeches by lecturers and student activists.

Chairman of the Islamic Nuance of Indonesian University Students (Salam UI) Dhani Widianto, as the organizer, said that the activity was held to show deep condolences to the victims of the Israeli genocide in Gaza, Palestine and to support the pro-Palestinian camping action that had previously been carried out by University students. Washington, United States.

“This action is also support for Indonesia’s consistent stance in rejecting diplomatic relations with Israel,” he concluded. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)