Select Language

Latest
-205 min. agoIsraeli Soldiers in Gaza Use Palestinian Civilian as Human Shield
-166 min. agoErdogan Urges Muslim World to Act Unity to Halt Israel’s Attack on Gaza
-118 min. agoStudents of Padjadjaran University Hold Solidarity Action for Palestine
-116 min. agoMER-C Condemns Israel Regarding Findings of Mass Graves in Gaza
-115 min. agoSupporting US Students, University of Indonesia Holds Palestine Solidarity Camp
Slideshow

Israeli Soldiers in Gaza Use Palestinian Civilian as Human Shield

Gaza, MINA – A newly surfaced videotape depicted on Friday a civilian man being directed by Israeli soldiers to inspect a school in Gaza City, Anadolu Agency reports.

The footage by Al Jazeera media network obtained from a downed Israeli drone, captured what appeared to be Israeli soldiers using a detained Palestinian man as a human shield to inspect an abandoned school in Shujaiya neighborhood.

The footage dates back to December 2023.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli authorities on the video.

Israel has waged an unrelenting offensive on the Palestinian enclave since October 7, 2023. Nearly 34,600 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 77,800 others injured.

Also Read:  Israel Settlers Uproot 70 Olive Trees Near Nablus

More than six months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85 per cent of the enclave’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news