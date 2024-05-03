Israeli Soldiers in Gaza Use Palestinian Civilian as Human Shield

Gaza, MINA – A newly surfaced videotape depicted on Friday a civilian man being directed by Israeli soldiers to inspect a school in Gaza City, Anadolu Agency reports.

The footage by Al Jazeera media network obtained from a downed Israeli drone, captured what appeared to be Israeli soldiers using a detained Palestinian man as a human shield to inspect an abandoned school in Shujaiya neighborhood.

The footage dates back to December 2023.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli authorities on the video.

Israel has waged an unrelenting offensive on the Palestinian enclave since October 7, 2023. Nearly 34,600 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 77,800 others injured.

More than six months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85 per cent of the enclave’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)