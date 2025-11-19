Israeli Occupation Forces Detain Over 200 Palestinians in Beit Ummar Raids

Al-Khalil, MINA – Israeli occupation forces (IOF) detained and interrogated more than 200 Palestinians in the town of Beit Ummar, north of al-Khalil, during an extensive military operation that lasted from Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, according to Palestinian prisoner rights organizations.

The organizations reported that the arrest and field-interrogation campaigns across the West Bank have been intensifying, with Beit Ummar experiencing one of the most severe assaults in recent months.

Witnesses described how the IOF conducted sweeping field interrogations that affected approximately 200 residents, including families of slain Palestinians.

The raids were characterized by severe beatings, widespread property destruction, and vandalism inside homes.

Palestinian rights groups condemned these actions as part of Israel’s ongoing policy of collective punishment against Palestinians. Residents also reported incidents of theft, with Israeli soldiers stealing cash, gold jewelry, personal belongings, and confiscating vehicles and electronic devices.

According to eyewitness accounts, several homes were converted into military posts during the operation.

The IOF also allegedly used civilians as human shields and distributed leaflets containing threats to the local population. Rights groups emphasized that the level of brutality displayed by Israeli soldiers during these campaigns has reached unprecedented levels, targeting all segments of Palestinian society including children, women, and the elderly.[]

