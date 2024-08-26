Israeli Soldiers Use Palestinian Prisoners as Human Shields

West Bank, MINA – Zionist Israeli occupying forces have used Palestinian prisoners as human shields during raids in the occupied West Bank.

A Palestinian prisoner who was injured was declared dead at an Israeli hospital on Sunday (August 25) after being used as a human shield, according to a prisoner affairs group, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

Zahir Tahseen Raddad (19), a Palestinian prisoner, was detained last month after being wounded by Israeli soldiers’ gunfire in the city of Saida, north of Tulkarm in the northern West Bank.

A joint statement by the Commission of Prisoner Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society reported that Raddad breathed his last at Meir Hospital in Israel.

According to the statement, Raddad was used as a human shield by Israeli soldiers, who placed him at the front of a military vehicle during the raid in the city.

His death brings the total number of Palestinian prisoners who have died in Israeli prisons since October 7, 2023, to 23, according to Palestinian data.

Tensions have escalated across the West Bank since Israel launched a military assault on Gaza, which has killed more than 40,400 Palestinians since last October.

At least 641 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 5,400 others injured in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)