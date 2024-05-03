Erdogan Urges Muslim World to Act Unity to Halt Israel’s Attack on Gaza

Ankara, MINA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday urged the Muslim world to act in unity to ensure the cessation of Israel’s attacks on Gaza, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a phone call with Gambian President Adama Barrow, Erdogan discussed the ongoing Israeli attacks on Palestine and the agenda of the 15th Islamic Summit to be held in Gambia, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said on X.

Gambia will host the 15th edition of the Islamic Summit of Heads of State and Governments of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on May 4-5 in the capital city of Banjul.

The Turkish president expressed hope that the decisions to be made at the summit will be auspicious, adding that his country will be represented by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at the event.

He said that “joint steps could be taken in the upcoming period to enhance relations between Türkiye and Gambia,” the directorate said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)