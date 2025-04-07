Global Muslim Scholars Issue Fatwa Calling for Jihad Against Israel

Doha, MINA – Prominent Islamic scholars and religious leaders have issued a fatwa calling on all Muslims and Muslim-majority nations to wage jihad (struggle) against Israel after 17 months of military aggression that has devastated Gaza, Palestine.

Ali al-Qaradaghi, Secretary-General of the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS), an organization formerly led by Yusuf al-Qaradawi, called on Muslim countries to intervene militarily, economically, and politically to stop the genocide and destruction in Gaza.

“The failure of Arab and Islamic governments to support Gaza as it is being destroyed is considered, under Islamic law, a grave crime against our oppressed brothers in Gaza,” Qaradaghi stated in a 15-point decree.

A fatwa is a non-binding Islamic legal ruling issued by respected scholars, usually based on the Quran or Sunnah. In this ruling, Qaradaghi prohibited any form of support for Israel, including selling weapons, facilitating their transport through international waterways, or aiding the occupying force in any way.

The fatwa, endorsed by 14 other prominent Muslim scholars, also urged Muslim nations to review their peace agreements with Israel and called on Muslims in the United States to pressure President Donald Trump to honor his campaign promises to end the aggression and promote peace.

Despite pledging to halt the war during his campaign and briefly supporting a ceasefire after taking office in January, Trump reportedly approved Israel’s renewed military operations last month.

Since breaking the ceasefire agreement, Israel has killed over 1,200 Palestinians, including hundreds of children, adding to the more than 50,000 Palestinians killed since the war began in October 2023. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

