Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Airstrike Targets Nasser Medical Complex, Dozens Killed in Gaza

Israeli Aggression on the Gaza strip (photo: Wafa)
Israeli Aggression on the Gaza strip (photo: Wafa)

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces bombed the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, killing five Palestinians and injuring several others, Palestinian media reported, Palestine Chronicle reported.

According to Al-Jazeera, local sources confirmed that an Israeli airstrike targeted the second floor of the facility, causing fires.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health stated that the surgical building inside the complex, which houses patients and wounded individuals, was directly hit.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian toll of the ongoing Israeli assault continues to rise.

Also Read: Hamas Condemns Israeli Minister’s Remarks on Settlements

On Sunday, Dr. Munir al-Bursh, Director General of the Ministry of Health, reported that the number of Palestinians killed has reached 50,021, with 113,274 wounded.

Among the dead are 15,613 children, including 872 infants under one year old. Additionally, 247 newborns have died during the aggression.

Al-Bursh stated that about 7% of Gaza’s population has been killed or injured. More than 25,000 Palestinians require long-term rehabilitation, while the number of amputations has reached 4,700, including 850 children.

He warned that Gaza’s healthcare system has collapsed due to Israel’s blockade, leaving thousands without essential medical treatment. []

Also Read: UNRWA Chief Warns of Imminent Hunger Crisis in Gaza Due to Israeli Blockade

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

