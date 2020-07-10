Palestinian Man Shot Dead in the Neck at Salfit

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Authority’s Health Ministry reported Thursday that a Palestinian man had died in a hospital in the West Bank city of Salfit, Gaza, after being shot in the neck by Israeli forces.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s official Fatah Twitter account identified the man as Ibrahim Abu Yaqoub and one other person injured.

The announcement by the PA came when the Israeli Defense Force said troops fired on two Palestinians who threw Molotov cocktails at a military post in the northern West Bank.

An IDF spokesman said one Palestinian was hit by Israeli fire, while another escaped.

The Palestinian leader denied the IDF statement which said the two men were violent.

“Abu Yaqoub was shot without any reason, because he walked quite normally with his friends,” Salfit Governor Abdullah Kmeil said.

“Both were shot after Israeli forces stormed Kifl Haris in a village in the northern West Bank, and shot them in cold blood,” Salfit wrote on his Facebook page.

He said the funeral of Abu Yaqoub would be held at Kfil Haris after Friday prayers. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)