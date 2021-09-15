Palestinian Issue Remains One of Indonesia’s Main Focus at the UN General Assembly

Jakarta, MINA – The Palestinian issue will remain one of Indonesia’s main focuses at the 76th UN General Assembly (UNGA) which was opened on Tuesday in New York, United States (US).

Apart from Palestine, Indonesia also encourages the creation of peace through dialogue and political solutions in Afghanistan and Myanmar.

“Encouraging the creation of peace through dialogue and political solutions, such as Palestine, Afghanistan and Myanmar,” said Febrian Alphyanto Ruddyard, Director General of Multilateral Cooperation of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

Febrian continued Indonesian President Joko Widodo is planning to deliver his National Speech in a pre-recorded high-level public debate session on Wednesday (September 22) afternoon US time or Thursday (September 23) morning Western Indonesian western time.

The President on that day will also attend a virtual Global Covid-19 Summit which is an event invited by US President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi is scheduled to attend at least nine ministerial-level meetings on the sidelines of the 76th UN High School in person at the UN Headquarters, New York.

One of the events attended by the Foreign Minister was the High Level Side Event on “Rohingya crisis: Imperatives for a Sustainable Solution” on Wednesday (September 22).

The theme of the 76th UN High School this year is “Building resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of the people, and revitalize the United Nations”.

According to Febrian, the theme describes the world’s attention to the Covid-19 pandemic, pursuing the achievement of the SDGs, the challenges of climate change, concern for respecting human rights, and efforts to revitalize the role of the United Nations.

The holding of the 76th United Nations High School this year is carried out in a hybrid manner, which gives heads of state the opportunity to deliver their speeches via video recording or live-virtual. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)