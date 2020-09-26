Indonesia Reminds UNSC to Prepare for Post-Pandemic Security Challenges

New York, MINA – Indonesian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mahendra Siregar reminds the Security Council of the United Nations (UNSC) to be prepared to face security challenges after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has the potential to create economic and social disruptions that trigger the return of conflicts in several countries,” said the Deputy Foreign Minister at the UNSC High Level Meeting on Post-Covid 19 Global Governance which was held online on Thursday.

The UNSC meeting was chaired directly by the President of the Republic of Niger, Issoufou Mahamadou, as the Presidency in September 2020 and attended by all member countries.

The meeting also presented a number of briefers, including the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, and Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat.

During the meeting, Mahendra underlined three main points to respond to the increasing global challenges in efforts to maintain world peace after the pandemic.

First, the importance of encouraging the UN Security Council to continue to oversee the implementation of ceasefire commitments, including the Global Humanitarian Response Plan and UNSC Resolution 2532.

In this regard, the Deputy Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of strengthening support for the UN peace mission in responding to the impact of the pandemic on the ground, especially related to humanitarian assistance and peace building.

The second thing that was emphasized by the Deputy Foreign Minister was the need for the UN Security Council to respond to changes to the new post-pandemic international security situation. The UN Security Council must remain responsive, adaptive and results-oriented in dealing with post-pandemic international security challenges.

“The pandemic has the potential to accelerate fragmentation and changes in world order. For that, the UN must be able to increase its relevance. The United Nations system must be able to increase its effectiveness, transparency and accountability, especially in efforts to provide access to medicines and vaccines at affordable prices,” said the Deputy Foreign Minister in his third point.

Mahendra is optimistic that this crisis situation can pave the way for peace through solidarity, unity and global responsibility, for the benefit of all.

“Increasing involvement and cooperation is what we need to face this difficult time,” said the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs closing his speech.

Open debate is one of the Signature Events for the presidency of the Republic of Niger at the UN Security Council. The meeting was attended by a number of Heads of State, Ministers and High Officials of the UN Security Council members. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)