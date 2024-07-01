Select Language

UNSC to Discuss Gaza Reconstruction in Special Session

Photo: Anadolu Agency

New York, MINA – The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to convene a special session on Tuesday, to address the ongoing humanitarian situation in Gaza, specifically focusing on reconstruction efforts in the region, as reported by Wafa.

Members of the Security Council will receive a briefing from Sigrid Kaag, the United Nations Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs and Reconstruction in Gaza. The briefing is in accordance with Resolution 2720, adopted on December 22, 2023.

Recently, Kaag held discussions in Washington with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken regarding the Gaza situation. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

