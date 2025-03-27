Ministry of Foreign Affairs Denies Discussions on Relocating Gaza Residents to Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has firmly denied any discussions or agreements with any party, including Zionist Israel, regarding the relocation of Palestinian residents from Gaza to Indonesia.

“We would like to emphasize that there have been no discussions, let alone agreements, between Indonesia and any party concerning this matter,” said Kemlu RI Spokesperson Rolliansyah Soemirat in a written statement on Thursday.

The statement comes in response to reports from Israel, which claimed that around 100 Gaza residents would be relocated to Indonesia to work in the construction sector as part of a pilot voluntary migration program.

Rolliansyah further emphasized that Indonesia is currently focused on promoting a second-stage ceasefire, facilitating humanitarian aid, and ensuring the commencement of reconstruction efforts in Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)