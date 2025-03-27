SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Denies Discussions on Relocating Gaza Residents to Indonesia

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

5 Views

Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Roy Soemirat (photo: Sajadi/MINA)
Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Roy Soemirat (photo: Sajadi/MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has firmly denied any discussions or agreements with any party, including Zionist Israel, regarding the relocation of Palestinian residents from Gaza to Indonesia.

“We would like to emphasize that there have been no discussions, let alone agreements, between Indonesia and any party concerning this matter,” said Kemlu RI Spokesperson Rolliansyah Soemirat in a written statement on Thursday.

The statement comes in response to reports from Israel, which claimed that around 100 Gaza residents would be relocated to Indonesia to work in the construction sector as part of a pilot voluntary migration program.

Rolliansyah further emphasized that Indonesia is currently focused on promoting a second-stage ceasefire, facilitating humanitarian aid, and ensuring the commencement of reconstruction efforts in Gaza. []

Also Read: Indonesian FM Welcomes French Minister Ahead of President Macron’s Visit

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagceasefire conflict resolution Diplomacy Gaza Gaza Reconstruction humanitarian aid international relations Israel Middle East Ministry of Foreign Affairs Palestine peace efforts relocation Voluntary Migration

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Roy Soemirat (photo: Sajadi/MINA)
Indonesia

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Denies Discussions on Relocating Gaza Residents to Indonesia

  • 2 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Spokesman Abdel-Latif al-Qanoua Martyred in Israeli Airstrike on Gaza

  • 8 hours ago
Gaza Ministry of Health Reports 39 Martyred and 124 Wounded in Last 24 Hours (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 11 in Gaza, Including Mother and Five Children

  • 13 hours ago
Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Court Extends Detention of Gaza’s Dr. Abu Safiya Without Charges

  • 13 hours ago
Israeli occupation forces on West Bank (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Continue Raids in West Bank, Kill Two Palestinians

  • 17 hours ago
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Rejects Most Humanitarian Aid Efforts to Gaza

  • Wednesday, 26 March 2025 - 22:35 WIB
Load More
Lebanon Hezbollah rockets (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Israeli Airstrikes on Lebanon Kill Seven People, Despite Ceasefire

  • Sunday, 23 March 2025 - 14:06 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Condemns Israeli Minister’s Remarks on Settlements

  • Monday, 24 March 2025 - 10:07 WIB
Asia

Gaza Belongs to Palestine: Chinese FM

  • Saturday, 8 March 2025 - 16:39 WIB
Climber Arrested after Scaling London’s Big Ben for 16 Hours with Palestinian Flag (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Climber Arrested after Scaling London’s Big Ben for 16 Hours with Palestinian Flag

  • Sunday, 9 March 2025 - 21:53 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian FM Sugiono: Ramadan Strengthens International Relations

  • Friday, 14 March 2025 - 23:04 WIB
Palestine

Palestinians Endure Water Crisis Amid Ramadan Fasting in Gaza Refugee Camps

  • Saturday, 15 March 2025 - 19:14 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 700 Palestinians Martyred in Israeli Airstrikes since Tuesday

  • Thursday, 20 March 2025 - 21:38 WIB
America

White House Confirms Trump’s Full Support for Israel’s Aggression in Gaza

  • Saturday, 22 March 2025 - 17:00 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes Kill Civilians on Central Gaza Strip (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Targets Residential House in Khan Yunis, Killing Civilians

  • Tuesday, 25 March 2025 - 04:34 WIB
Two Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Airstrikes (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Two Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

  • Tuesday, 25 March 2025 - 06:31 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us