Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hamas Welcomes Trump’s Retreat on Gaza Displacement Proposal

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem has welcomed US president Donald Trump’s stated retreat from his proposed permanent displacement of more than two million Palestinians from Gaza, Palinfo reported.

The statement from the Hamas spokesman followed Trump’s comments on Wednesday when he affirmed that “nobody is expelling any Palestinians from Gaza” during a meeting with Irish prime minister Micheal Martin at the White House.

“We call for this position to be reinforced by obligating the Israeli occupation to fully implement the terms of the ceasefire agreements,” Qassem added.

The Hamas spokesman urged Trump to refrain from “aligning with the vision of the Zionist right wing against the Palestinian people’s rights.”

Last month, Trump caused a stir in the Middle East and beyond when he proposed a US takeover of Gaza and suggested that Gaza’s Palestinian population be permanently displaced to neighboring countries.

Egypt, which shares a border with Gaza, also expressed appreciation for Trump’s remarks on Wednesday.

“This position reflects an understanding of the need to prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the importance of finding fair, sustainable solutions to the Palestinian question,” the Egyptian foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, foreign ministers from Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan met with US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday to discuss Egypt’s Gaza reconstruction plan and the ongoing ceasefire efforts.

The talks also covered the formation of an administrative committee to oversee the management of the war-torn Gaza Strip. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

