The 79th UN General Assembly to Kick off Tuesday in New York

New York, MINA – The 79th UN General Assembly, deemed one of the largest global diplomatic events, will kick off Tuesday in New York, Anadolu Agency reports.

The General Assembly is held annually at UN headquarters in New York, bringing together the heads of state and government of member states. It is to take place from September 24-30.

The 79th session will be opened by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and will be chaired by Cameroonian President Philemon Yong.

At least 133 heads of state and government, three vice presidents, 80 deputy prime ministers and 45 ministers are expected to attend.

In a tradition that has been maintained since 1955, Brazil will give the first speech after the presidents. After Brazil, the host country, the US, will take the floor.

UN leaders are meeting at a time when the number of crises, conflicts and wars is increasing.

Thus, the number of crises from Gaza to Ukraine, and from Sudan to Haiti, are expected to be on the agenda.

It is expected that leaders will focus on Gaza, which the UN has previously described as “hell on earth.”

In Gaza, along with emphasizing a cease-fire, member states are expected to highlight Israel’s violations of international law and UN resolutions, as well as the difficulties in delivering humanitarian aid to the region.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is scheduled to speak the morning of Sept. 26, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled for the afternoon.

This year, the main theme of the UN General Assembly discussions is “Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations.”

“Today’s global order simply does not work for everyone. In fact, I would go further and say: it’s not working for anyone,” said Guterres.

Therefore, it is expected that leaders will address the reform of the Security Council and the international financial architecture.

In addition to the high-level week, the “Summit of the Future” is to be held from Sept. 22-23, before the General Assembly. It will focus on adapting current international institutions to present-day challenges, while a high-level meeting on rising sea levels will discuss the fight against climate change.

Leaders are also expected to hold consultations on various issues such as sustainable development goals, antimicrobial resistance and nuclear disarmament. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)