Countries’ Delegation Walks Out During Netanyahu’s Speech at UNGA

New York, MINA – Delegations from Indonesia and several other countries walked out of the courtroom before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a speech at the UN General Assembly in New York, United States on Friday.

In a tweet on the official X account of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the row of chairs previously filled by the Indonesian delegation was seen empty before Netanyahu began his speech.

A few moments before Netanyahu took the podium, the Indonesian delegation was still in the courtroom. However, when the Israeli PM was about to begin his speech, the Indonesian diplomats immediately got up from their chairs and left the courtroom.

In a video also uploaded on X Kemlu RI, the walkout was greeted with loud applause and cheers from participants in the courtroom.

“Indonesia along with many countries walked out when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a speech at the 79th UN General Assembly in New York, United States on (Friday),” tweeted X @Kemlu_RI.

Previously reported by Anadolu Agency, the delegation from Turkey and other countries were also said to have left the UN General Assembly room ahead of Netanyahu’s speech.

Led by Turkey’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ahmet Yildiz, the delegation left the hall before Netanyahu began his speech. However, it was not mentioned which countries other than Indonesia and Turkey left at that moment.

Israeli PM Netanyahu was in New York to give a speech at the UN Assembly. In his speech, He said he would continue the attack on Lebanon. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)