Netanyahu Holds Map Showing West Bank, Gaza as Part of Israel

New York, MINA – In his address to the UN General Assembly on Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu displayed two maps, which did not identify the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, but showed all the territory as part of Israel.

Holding the maps, Netanyahu said the world much choose between a “blessing” and a “curse.”, Anadolu Agency reports.

The first one showed Israel’s potential Arab allies in the region, while the second Iran and its allies. Both the maps expunged Gaza and the West Bank.

Netanyahu issued stern warnings to Iran, saying: “I have a message for Tehran, if you strike us, we will strike you.”

“There is no place in Iran that the long arm of Israel cannot reach, and that’s true of the entire Middle East,” he added.

He condemned the world for “appeasing Iran for too long,” asserting that such appeasement “must end now.”

He reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to continue its military operations in Gaza, where it has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians since last October, demanding that Hamas “surrender, lay down its arms, and release all the hostages.”

The Israeli leader insisted that Hamas should not be involved in post-war Gaza, calling it “inconceivable and ridiculous” for the group to play a role in the enclave after the war.

He expressed support for any peaceful civilian governance in the Palestinian enclave. “We are ready to work with regional and other partners to support a local civilian administration in Gaza.”

Netanyahu also announced the continuation of military actions in Lebanon, where its forces have killed hundreds in extensive airstrikes this week, saying: “I’ve come here today to say enough is enough. We won’t rest until our citizens can return safely to their homes.”

He reiterated that “as long as Hezbollah chooses the path of war, Israel has no choice, and Israel has every right to remove this threat and return our citizens to their homes safely.”

“We will continue degrading Hezbollah until all our objectives are met,” he added.

In his speech, Netanyahu also criticized Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, accusing him of conducting “diplomatic war” against Israel.​​​​​​​

As Netanyahu took the stage, a large number of delegates, including that of Türkiye, Indonesia left the hall. (T/RE1)

