Indonesia Elected as Member of the UN ECOSOC

New York, MINA – Indonesia is successfully elected as a member of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for the period 2021-2023 from the Asia-Pacific Group.

From the elections that took place closed at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Wednesday, Indonesia received 186 votes from a total of 190 votes.

Besides Indonesia, Japan (185 votes) and Solomon Islands (187 votes) are also elected to represent the Asia-Pacific Group.

As a member of ECOSOC, Indonesia is committed to continue to actively participate in pushing for the achievement of the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda (SDGs).

Indonesia will also continue to increase its role in discussing strategic issues, especially in Special Agencies under ECOSOC including FAO, WHO, IMO, ICAO, and IAEA.

Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the election of Indonesia to ECOSOC had important meaning, first of all from the use of the ECOSOC to encourage economic and social recovery efforts after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Second, the reflection of Indonesia’s global leadership in accelerating the achievement of SDGs.

Third, the promotion of national priority programs that are in line with the SDGs while contributing to economic transformation, especially in the economic sector having a high added value for the prosperity of the nation.

ECOSOC is one of the six United Nations Main Bodies responsible for coordinating economic and social fields, especially those related to the scope of work of 15 Special Bodies, eight Functional Commissions, and five regional commissions under their authority.

ECOSOC consists of 54 member countries which are elected annually for overlapping three-year terms.

It is the 12th time Indonesia has become a member of ECOSOC after the last period of 2012-2014. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)