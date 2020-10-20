Hamas and UN Special Coordinators Discuss Palestinian Unity

Gaza, MINA – Head of the Political Bureau of the Hamas Movement, Ismail Haniyeh, and the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nikolay Mladenov, held a discussion on the development of creating Palestinian national unity on Monday.

The meetings was held virtually, according to the movement’s statement, Quds Press reports.

“National unity is a strategic choice for the movement,” the statement said.

Haniyeh conveyed the stages of ongoing dialogue with Fatah and other Palestinian factions.

“The promising prospects continue to work towards reaching a comprehensive national agreement to protect the Palestinian cause, and to achieve a national partnership. All parties feel the seriousness of the challenges the Palestinian struggle is going through and the common dangers,” Haniyeh said.

Haniyeh praised the “conducive climate that exists in dialogue, and the high patriotic fervor that each party exhibits during this stage.”

Meanwhile, Nikolai Mladenov, expressed “UN support for all steps that will achieve the national reconciliation of Palestine and build the Palestinian political system on the foundation of democracy.”

He stressed “the importance of continuing the positive atmosphere that is in place to reach a Palestinian national agreement.”

In the past month, delegates from Hamas and Fatah have met in Istanbul, and agreed on a vision for a comprehensive national dialogue, with the participation of other Palestinian factions. (T/R7/RE1)

