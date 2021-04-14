UN Calls For Ceasefire in Yemen During Ramadhan

Sana’a, MINA – The United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen called the country’s warring parties to seek to ensure lasting and sustainable peace during the holy month of Ramadan.

“I call on the parties to silence their weapons and allow Yemenis to celebrate this month in safety and dignity,” Martin Griffiths in his Ramadhan message on Tuesday.

Griffiths also hopes that Yemenis will carry out a blessed and peaceful Ramadan service, Anadolu Agency reported.

“I hope this holy month, which symbolizes reflection and compassion, will provide an opportunity for all of us to come together, think about those who are suffering, and overcome our differences,” he said.

Yemen has been wracked by violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa.

The crisis escalated in 2015 when the Saudi-led military coalition launched a massive air campaign to defeat the Houthis.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the conflict in Yemen has so far claimed at least 233,000 lives, with millions more suffering from hunger and in need of humanitarian assistance. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)