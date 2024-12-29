Yemen’s Houthis Carry out 13 Attacks on Israeli Targets in 10 Days

Sana’a, MINA – Houthi forces carried out 13 attacks on Israeli targets in the past 10 days, the Yemeni group said on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The local website September 26, an outlet linked to the Houthi-run Defense Ministry, said most of the attacks targeted Tel Aviv in central Israel using hypersonic ballistic missiles during the period from December 19 to 28.

On Saturday, a Houthi missile targeted the Nevatim Air Base in the Negev region of southern Israel, with the Houthis saying the attack “successfully hit its target.”

On Thursday, Israel launched airstrikes on Houthi-held positions in the capital Sanaa, and the coastal province of Al-Hudaydah.

The Houthis have targeted Israeli cargo ships or vessels linked to Tel Aviv in the Red Sea with missiles and drones in a show of support for the Gaza Strip, where nearly 45,500 people have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war since October 7, 2023. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)