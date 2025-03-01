SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Houthi Threatens to Resume Attacks on Israel

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Leader of Yemen's Houthi movement Abdul-Malik al-Houthi. (Photo: Tasnim News Agency file)

Sana’a, MINA – The leader of the Yemeni Ansar Allah group, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, on Friday threatened that the group would resume attacks on Israel if it resumed attacks on the Gaza Strip, Palestine Chronicle reported.

“We are constantly monitoring the situation in Gaza and see that the Israeli enemy is evading full commitment to the agreement [with Hamas]. The enemy’s evasion of withdrawing from Rafah is a serious violation of the agreement. This is a threat to the Palestinian people and the Egyptian people, government, and army,” he said.

“We were ready for military intervention when Trump threatened to bring back the war in Gaza if Hamas did not release the captives,” al-Houthi added.

He also commented on the situation in Lebanon, stating, “The Israeli enemy has not completed its withdrawal from Lebanon. This is an occupation and a threat to the Lebanese people, as well as a violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty.”

Al-Houthi further said, “We must be prepared to act effectively and with force every day, at any time, or in any phase that requires intervention to support the Palestinian people, the Lebanese people, or any nation. We must be ready to confront any attack against our country.”

“We confirm that the resumption of war in Gaza means that the entire entity (Israel), and first and foremost Jaffa, will be under fire. We will intervene and provide support through various military means.”

The Houthi group has upped their attacks in the region since the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, having launched drones and ballistic missiles towards Israeli targets.

The Houthis halted their launches towards Israel with the start of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagarab Attack conflict Defense Diplomacy ease tensions houthi Israel Middle East Military peace politics security threat Yemen

