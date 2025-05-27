SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Missile Attack from Yemen Prompts Flight Suspension at Tel Aviv Airport

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

9 Views

A rocket fired from Gaza on July 22 fell in close proximity of the airport, leading airlines to halt flights to Israel, as the UN chief urged an end to a conflict that has killed more than 630 Palestinians. (Photo: MEMO)

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli occupation authorities temporarily suspended all flights at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport following a missile attack launched from Yemen, local media reported on Tuesday, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

According to public broadcaster KAN, the suspension was implemented as a “precautionary measure,” resulting in delays to multiple arriving flights.

The Israeli military confirmed that two missiles originating from Yemen were intercepted, triggering air-raid sirens across several regions in Israel.

There has been no immediate response from Yemen’s Houthi group regarding the allegations.

Also Read: UN Rights Chief Accuses Israel of Inhumanity in Gaza, Warns of Ethnic Cleansing

The Houthis have increased their use of missile and drone attacks in recent months, particularly after Israel resumed its military operations in Gaza. Since November 2023, the group has also targeted commercial vessels in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea, citing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, where nearly 54,000 people have martyred in the ongoing Israeli offensive.

In response, Israel has conducted a series of airstrikes on critical infrastructure in Yemen, including Sanaa airport.  []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Faces Severe Medical Crisis as Majority of UNRWA Health Centers Shut Down

Tagairstrike Ben Gurion Airport flight suspension Gaza conflict houthi Israel Middle East tension military operations missile attack Red Sea Sanaa airport Tel Aviv Yemen

