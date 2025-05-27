Missile Attack from Yemen Prompts Flight Suspension at Tel Aviv Airport

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli occupation authorities temporarily suspended all flights at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport following a missile attack launched from Yemen, local media reported on Tuesday, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

According to public broadcaster KAN, the suspension was implemented as a “precautionary measure,” resulting in delays to multiple arriving flights.

The Israeli military confirmed that two missiles originating from Yemen were intercepted, triggering air-raid sirens across several regions in Israel.

There has been no immediate response from Yemen’s Houthi group regarding the allegations.

The Houthis have increased their use of missile and drone attacks in recent months, particularly after Israel resumed its military operations in Gaza. Since November 2023, the group has also targeted commercial vessels in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea, citing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, where nearly 54,000 people have martyred in the ongoing Israeli offensive.

In response, Israel has conducted a series of airstrikes on critical infrastructure in Yemen, including Sanaa airport. []

