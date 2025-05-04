SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Flights Suspended at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport After Missile Strike From Yemen

sajadi Editor : Widi - 21 minutes ago

21 minutes ago

4 Views

Yemen Missile Attacks Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Yemen Missile Attacks Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Tel Aviv, MINA – All flights at Ben Gurion Airport were suspended on Sunday after a missile launched from Yemen struck near the Israeli facility, causing minor injuries and raising concerns over air defense capabilities, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Israeli emergency service, Magen David Adom, confirmed that several individuals sustained minor injuries when the missile landed near Terminal 3. Details regarding the number of injured or their identities were not disclosed.

The incident followed a series of air raid sirens across various parts of Israel. The Israeli army admitted multiple unsuccessful attempts to intercept the missile, prompting an internal investigation into the failure of the defense systems.

This was the third missile launch in two days, following Houthi claims of targeting Ramat David Airbase and the Tel Aviv region. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

International

