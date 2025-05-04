SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Houthi Group Claims Missile Strike on Ben Gurion Airport

sajadi Editor : Widi - 10 minutes ago

10 minutes ago

1 Views

Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv, MINA – Yemen’s Houthi group announced on Sunday that it had launched a hypersonic ballistic missile targeting Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, declaring the site “unsafe for civilian aviation.” The missile allegedly hit its intended target, and the group claimed a second strike on a “vital target” in Ashkelon, Anadolu Agency reported.

Following the attack, Israeli authorities suspended all flights at Ben Gurion Airport. Emergency services confirmed several people sustained minor injuries from a missile that landed near Terminal 3. Six international airlines, including Lufthansa, Swiss International Air Lines, and Air India, canceled flights to Tel Aviv in response to the incident.

Israeli media reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was expected to convene a high-level security meeting to determine a response. An unnamed security source told public broadcaster KAN that Israel would retaliate forcefully, stressing that “nothing will restrain us.”

The missile strike came after multiple air raid sirens and two previous launches claimed by the Houthis within 48 hours. Since November 2023, the Houthis have targeted ships in the Red and Arabian seas and resumed attacks in March after Israeli strikes on Gaza resumed. []

Also Read: Flights Suspended at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport After Missile Strike From Yemen

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

