Houthi Claim Missile Attacks on Israeli Ben Gurion Airport

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Houthi movement in Yemen claimed responsibility on Sunday for launching three separate attacks on Israeli territory, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree, the group fired ballistic missiles at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv and the Sdot Micha Air Base in central Israel. Additionally, a drone targeted a key but undisclosed location in the southern city of Ashkelon.

The announcement comes amid renewed violence in the Gaza Strip, where over 50,900 people have reportedly been killed in Israeli airstrikes since the conflict escalated.

The Houthis, who have expressed support for Palestinians, previously paused their attacks following a temporary ceasefire declared in January. However, they resumed operations after Israel renewed its military campaign in Gaza last month. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)