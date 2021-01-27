United Nations Adopts Resolution to Protect Religious Sites

New York, MINA – The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution calling for greater efforts to protect religious sites from acts of violence, and called for a global conference on the issue.

The resolution, entitled “Promoting a culture of peace and tolerance to safeguard religious sites”, adopted last Thursday, calls on UN Secretary General António Guterres to launch an international conference to discuss how best to implement the United Nations Action Plan for Safeguarding Religious Sites.

“Religious sites represent the history, social order and traditions of people in every country and community around the world and must be fully respected,” the resolution said.

It highlights the increasing threat to significant cultural and spiritual sites by dangerous individuals and militias, who at times have destroyed religious property and illegally traded artifacts.

The resolution condemns “all attacks on and on religious sites, sites and shrines … including the deliberate destruction of relics and monuments” and condemns “all acts or threats of violence, destruction, damage or harm, directed against these sites religion like that, which continues happening in the world, and condemn any movement to remove or forcibly change any religious site. ”

This resolution calls on the governments of countries to promote and pay attention to these religious sites as vulnerable targets and implement safeguards to protect them. The resolution states that governments must assess risks and potential targets and “ensure that comprehensive measures are in place for an immediate response to attacks.”

The resolution also challenges the United Nations to develop “strategies, educational initiatives, and campaigns and global communication tools” that promote multicultural respect and greater media awareness.

“We invite all Member States to enhance education and capacity building to counter incitement to violence through fostering a message of unity, solidarity and interfaith and intercultural dialogue,” he said.

He called for the promotion of peace and coexistence among different religions and cultures. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)