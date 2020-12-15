UN Passes Resolution on Strengthening Global Health

New York, MINA – The United Nations (UN) on Monday passed a resolution on global health and foreign policy initiated by Indonesia with the support of 181 member countries.

The resolution “Global Health and Foreign Policy: Strengthening Health System Resilience through Affordable Healthcare for All” which emphasizes the importance of accessible and affordable health services to strengthen the global health resilience system facilitated by Indonesia with South Africa, Brazil, Norway, France, Senegal, and Thailand.

“This resolution is clear evidence of Indonesia’s progress in fighting for global solidarity regarding health cooperation, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this is also an important breakthrough because access to affordable health services is the concern of all parties,” explained the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs. , Retno Marsudi in his press statement on Tuesday.

The Indonesian initiative is a concrete form of follow-up to the statement of the President of the Republic of Indonesia during a speech at the 75th UN General Assembly which emphasized the importance of collaboration and collective global leadership in dealing with the pandemic.

In addition, the Indonesian Foreign Minister added that the resolution was also in line with Indonesia’s role as Chair of the Global Health and Foreign Policy Initiative, which actively supports global efforts to overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Global Health and Foreign Policy Initiative has 7 member countries: South Africa, Brazil, Indonesia, Norway, France, Senegal and Thailand. Indonesia is the Chair of this group in 2020.

When presenting the resolution in question to UN member states, Indonesia said that this resolution asked UN member states to strengthen an affordable national health service system, make innovative policies related to health care financing, and be non-discriminatory in overcoming the pandemic.

The resolution also encourages the government to partner with the business world, social institutions and academics, including appreciation for health workers during a pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian Permanent Representative at the United Nations, Ambassador Triansyah Djani said that the support of various countries for Indonesia’s initiative was inseparable from Indonesia’s active multilateral diplomacy role in the health sector, including Indonesia’s efforts to encourage cooperation between countries in overcoming COVID-19.

Given the very broad impact of the pandemic, the resolution also called on UN member states to monitor the impact of the pandemic on the global production chain, and reaffirmed the importance of working with the World Health Organization (WHO) in dealing with the pandemic. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)