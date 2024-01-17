Palestinian Fighters Kill Two Reservist Soliders in Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army said Wednesday that two more reservist soldiers had been killed and two seriously injured while fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

The slain soldiers both served in the 14th Armored Brigade’s 87th Battalion, said the army.

So far 192 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since its Gaza ground assault began on Oct. 27, while the army’s overall death toll since the launch of the Israeli offensive against Gaza on Oct. 7 has risen to 526.

The new deaths among the army come after it announced on Monday its shift to a lower-intensified level of fighting in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip. At least 24,285 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 61,154 others, according to local health authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

