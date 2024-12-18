Palestinian Fighters Eliminate Five Israeli Occupation Soldiers in Gaza 

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, announced that they had eliminated five Israeli soldiers from zero distance, near the Al-Khulafaa Mosque in the center of the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Palestine Chronicle reported.

In a separate statement, the Brigades said that its fighters blew up an Israeli troop transport near the Martyr Imad Aqel Mosque, east of Jabaliya.

Al-Qassam also announced that its fighters targeted the occupation’s command and control locations in the Netzarim axis with 107 rockets.

The group said that they shot at an Israeli soldier, hitting him directly in the Al-Tawam area, north of Gaza City.

Al-Qassam also announced that they targeted Israeli troops who had barricaded themselves inside a house with TBG bullets near the Abu Sharkh roundabout, west of Jabaliya.

Meanwhile, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, published a video showing its fighters shelling the city of Ashkelon and Israeli settlements in the Gaza Envelope area with Grad rockets.

A video showed the rockets being prepared inside one of the tunnels before being launched.

The Al-Quds Brigades also announced the targeting of Israeli soldiers and vehicles in the raid area in the center of Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip.

The brigades also said that its fighters seized an Israeli military drone while it was on a mission in central Gaza.

In addition, Al-Quds published a video of what it said was an artillery operation against Israeli soldiers and vehicles that infiltrated the Al-Jeneina neighborhood, east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)