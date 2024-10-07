Palestinian Fighters Attack Israeli Soldiers in Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian fighters are facing attempts by the Israeli occupation to infiltrate east of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli occupation army admitted on Sunday that one of its soldiers died from wounds he received while facing Palestinian resistance fighters in the northern Gaza Strip.

The al-Qassam Brigades announced that its fighters fiercely confronted Israeli occupation forces in several combat axes in northern Gaza, on Sunday (Oct 6), according to Al Mayadeen.

Fighters of the al-Quds Brigades, in cooperation with the al-Qassam Brigades, shot down an Israeli soldier east of Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Salah al-Din’s al-Nasser Brigades, in cooperation with Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, targeted enemy command and control centers in the Netzarim axis with heavy mortar shells.

The Israeli occupation launched a new offensive into northern Gaza, carrying out massacres and launching fire belts in the area, while dropping leaflets threatening people to evacuate and move south.

A spokesman for the occupation forces announced that the 162nd Division had begun an offensive in the Jabalia area, indicating a full siege of the area.

According to an Al Mayadeen correspondent, the Israeli army began a ground assault east of Jabalia amid fierce clashes with resistance groups.

“Our correspondent further clarified that Palestinian fighters are engaged in fierce clashes with occupation forces in areas east of Jabalia and Jabalia camp. Tal al-Zaatar and around the Fadous area in Beit Lahia also came under heavy Israeli shelling,” Al Mayadeen reported.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior in Gaza urged residents not to move to the southern part of the Gaza Strip, but rather to move to nearby neighboring residential areas until the danger passes. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)