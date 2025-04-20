Father of Captive Israeli Soldier Accuses Netanyahu of Prioritizing War Over Hostage Return

Gaza, MINA – The father of an Israeli soldier held captive in Gaza has publicly accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of abandoning the hostages to extend the war for his own political benefit, Anadolu Agency reported.

Hagai Angrest, the father of soldier Matan, voiced his frustration in an interview with Maariv daily, expressing disappointment after listening to Netanyahu’s recent speech in Hostages Square, Tel Aviv.

“Across the world, everyone is saying that a ceasefire and the return of the hostages should be the top priority. Yet we see a prime minister who is abandoning the soldiers and sending more into battle,” Angrest stated.

Netanyahu reiterated in a televised speech Saturday night that continuing the war is essential, claiming a ceasefire deal with Hamas would “undermine the gains of the war.”

He added that a proposal to release about half the hostages was rejected by Hamas, which he called “unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, Hamas official Khalil Al-Hayya said the group is ready to negotiate a full release of Israeli hostages in exchange for a comprehensive ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal, and reconstruction of Gaza.

The Israeli government maintains that retrieving all captives in one deal is “impossible.” Currently, Israel estimates 59 hostages remain in Gaza, with 24 believed to be alive. Over 9,500 Palestinians remain in Israeli prisons under harsh conditions.

Since October 2023, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has resulted in over 51,200 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)