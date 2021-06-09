Palestinian Factions to Meet in Egypt to Discuss Gaza Reconstruction, Ceasefire

Cairo, MINA – Palestinian factions will meet with the Egyptian Authority in Cairo early next week to discuss the reconstruction of Gaza and the continuation of a ceasefire with Israel.

“Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh will arrive in Cairo on Tuesday at a special invitation from Egypt, before the main meeting with Palestinian factions early next week,” said Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem, as quoted by Arab News on Monday.

Egypt has played a major role in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the recent conflict.

More than 250 Palestinians were martyred in hundreds of Israeli air strikes on Gaza during the conflict. Rockets fired by Gaza resistance forces also killed 13 people in Israel.

“Haniyeh and Egyptian officials will discuss strengthening the ceasefire with Israel as well as a reconstruction plan for Gaza,” Qassem said.

Earlier, Egypt said it would allocate USD 500 million for the reconstruction of Gaza.

Egyptian authorities also hope to meet with leaders of the Fatah faction, including Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

A delegation from Fatah led by Jibril Rajoub is expected to arrive in Cairo in the coming days, a Palestinian official said. (T/RE1)

