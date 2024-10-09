Israeli Soldiers Threaten to Refuse Service Unless Government Commits to Cease-fire

Tel Aviv, MINA – In a dramatic protest against Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza, 130 Israeli occupation soldiers signed a letter vowing to refuse to serve unless the government commits to a cease-fire and seeks a deal to secure the release of hostages, according to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz on Wednesday, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

Signatories of the letter, which was addressed to Israeli Cabinet ministers and the Israel Occupation Forces chief of staff, included reservists and draftees from various military units, such as the Armored Corps, Artillery Corps, Home Front Command, air force, and navy.

In the letter, the soldiers stated their opposition to continuing operations in Gaza, saying that the conflict delays hostages’ release and risks their lives.

“It is now clear that continuing the war in Gaza does not only delay the hostages’ return from captivity, but also endangers their lives: Many hostages have been killed by IDF strikes, many more than those who have been rescued in military operations to save them,” the letter read.

Warning that they “will not be able to continue serving” unless the government pursues a hostage exchange deal, the letter continued, “For some of us, the red line has been crossed already; for others, it is rapidly approaching: the day is approaching when we will, with broken hearts, stop reporting for duty.”

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 97,300 others injured in the onslaught, according to local health authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)