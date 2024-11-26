Israel Announces 22,717 Its Soldiers Injured since October Last Year

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Israeli occupation’s Ministry of Health announced that the total number of injuries admitted to Israeli occupation hospitals since October 10, 2023, has reached 22,717, Al Mayadeen reported.

It was noted that in the past 24 hours, 25 injuries were recorded since the last update yesterday, with 20 in the north as of Tuesday morning—17 at Nahariya Hospital and 3 at Ziv Hospital in Safed.

Israeli media further reported that the Ziv Medical Center stated that it has treated 785 injured individuals since the start of the ground incursion into Lebanon, including 716 soldiers and 69 civilians.

The total number of injuries admitted to Israeli hospitals since the last update (from November 25 to November 26, 2024) is 25, with 12 injured yesterday and 13 by this morning.

Meanwhile, at least six Israeli soldiers have died by suicide in recent months, reportedly due to severe psychological distress caused by prolonged wars in the Gaza Strip and South Lebanon, according to a report published on November 24, by the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

The investigation indicated that the actual number of suicides may be higher, as the Israeli military has not yet released official data despite promising to do so by the year’s end.

The report also pointed to a deeper mental health crisis within the Israeli army, revealing that thousands of soldiers have sought support from military mental health clinics or field psychologists.

Among the atrocities committed by the IOF since October 7 last year, entire families in Gaza have been wiped out, neighborhoods have been pulverized, mass graves have been dug up, cemeteries have been destroyed, shops and businesses have been bombed, hospitals and morgues have been flattened, tanks and bulldozers ran on dead bodies, jailed Palestinian detainees have been tortured with dogs and electricity, detainees have been subjected to mock executions, and many Palestinians have even been subjected to sexual abuse.

In one instance exhibiting sadistic behavior during the genocide, Israeli soldiers taunted Palestinian detainees by claiming they were playing football with their children’s heads in Gaza or that they killed their entire family members or even raped their women.

Other Israeli troops have live-streamed hundreds of videos of soldiers looting Palestinian homes, destroying children’s beds, setting homes on fire and laughing, wearing undergarments of displaced Palestinians, and stealing kids’ toys.

As part of their ongoing genocide, Israeli troops did not even spare babies, medics, athletes, and journalists from their atrocities, killing a record number of them, unprecedented in any war in this century. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)