Deputy Commander of Nahal Brigade Injured in Ambush in Beit Hanoun

Gaza, MINA – Israeli website ‘Walla’ reported that the Deputy Commander of the Nahal Brigade was wounded in the ambush in Beit Hanoun, which resulted in the deaths of four soldiers.

Previous reports indicated that four Israeli soldiers were killed on Saturday in northern Gaza during fierce fighting, while other officers and soldiers were seriously wounded. The incident took place in Beit Hanoun, where an explosive device targeted a patrol from the Nahal Brigade, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Israeli media confirmed that the soldiers were killed by a powerful blast. The army is investigating the possibility that Palestinian fighters reached the area through an undiscovered tunnel. According to Channel 12, the attack was a double ambush, involving a landmine explosion and gunfire.

Evacuation of casualties has been difficult, with Israeli forces facing heavy resistance from fighters on the ground. Images of helicopters evacuating wounded and dead soldiers have circulated on social media.

Earlier, a report from an Israeli Hebrew-language platform—cited by Al-Jazeera—claimed that seven Israeli soldiers were killed, with around 30 others wounded. Among the dead were four from the Nahal Brigade, two from the Kfir Brigade, and one from the Givati ​​Brigade. Eleven of the wounded soldiers were reported to be in critical condition.

The municipality of Ma’ale Adumim, a settlement in the occupied West Bank, confirmed the death of one of its residents in Gaza. It was not immediately clear whether the soldier was among the confirmed fatalities or was killed in a separate incident.

The Israeli army has not commented on the new casualties, but sources reported that a senior officer, a brigadier general, was seriously injured in the tunnel explosion. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)